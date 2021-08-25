Ben Affleck Spotted Looking for Rings at Tiffany's As Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumours Swirl

Ben Affleck was snapped at Tiffany’s & Co. in Los Angeles on Monday, where he appeared to be looking in the ring section, which led to his engagement speculations with Jennifer Lopez. Affleck’s mom, Chris, and 9-year-old son, Samuel, were also photographed, according to PageSix.com. Ben Affleck first popped the question to Lopez back in November 2002 when they were together. The couple officially broke things off in 2004.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then. A few weeks back, the couple brought their families together for a trip to the famed Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told PEOPLE. Affleck and Lopez were accompanied by all five of their kids, as well as Affleck’s mother.

The couple recently vacationed in St. Tropez for Lopez’s 52nd birthday. They originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

