Ben Affleck Taking Nap on Yacht During Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez is Now a Meme

Ben Affleck is presently on vacation with his wife Jennifer Lopez. The couple got married earlier this month. Several of their images from the Paris trip have leaked on the internet, including one of Ben nodding off on a yacht. And Batman fans are responding to it on social media.

Affleck is wearing a blue shirt and denim jeans in the photo, which was taken on a boat. He is seen sleeping on a chair with his lips open and the light beaming brightly on him.

Fans are amused to see Ben Affleck sleeping on a boat during his honeymoon, which has sparked a social media meme frenzy. While some fans are relieved that Affleck, who has frequently become the victim of memes for seeming exhausted in most of his images, has finally taken some time off to catch up on his beauty sleep, others cannot stop laughing.

As soon as these photographs appeared on the internet, netizens were eager to respond. Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “Ben Affleck endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible.”

Another said, “How is Ben Affleck *so* good at being a meme? Pure natural talent. There should be an Oscar category for this just so he can win it.”

How is Ben Affleck *so* good at being a meme? Pure natural talent. There should be an Oscar category for this just so he can win it. https://t.co/XAjgN0xFlN — Ana Milicevic (@aexm) July 24, 2022

Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ORuSeDMrEv — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) July 25, 2022

I should be spending every summer weekend on a boat sleeping like Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/hLz3fPxGQ8 — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) July 23, 2022

the imagery ben affleck has given us over the years. so evocative pic.twitter.com/M01ulfOwpv — Lauren Puckett-Pope (@laurpuckett) July 23, 2022

Internet – Ben Affleck is totally gonna appear at Hall H at #SDCC to announce his Batman movie

Meanwhile Ben Affleck – pic.twitter.com/YkNPXmj3rC — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) July 24, 2022

Jennifer disclosed in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter last week that she and Ben married in ‘A Little White Chapel’ in Las Vegas. In the newsletter, she wrote, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” adding that the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.”

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in The Flash, which will be released next year. In interviews, the actor stated that he would not be reprising his role as a superhero.

