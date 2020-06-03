Ben Affleck to Ariana Grande: Celebs Take to the Streets to Join Black Lives Matter Protests

Last few days witnessed massive protests in major cities across the United States to demand justice against the death of George Floyd. Floyd passed away last week due to neck restraint caused by a Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. The brutal incident sparked rage after recordings surfaced and circulated widely on social media.

Protesters launched Black Lives Matter demonstrations in hope to inspire systemic solutions against police brutality. While some rallies were peaceful in a few places, others proved violent with looting and arrests.

Several eminent celebrities decided to march on the streets alongside civilians and activists. Actors, singers and others were spotted wearing masks while standing in solidarity.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The actors were spotted at a protest in Venice, California, on Tuesday.





March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice #DefendOakwood pic.twitter.com/Y1yLOn07GW

— Save Venice (@savexvenice) June 2, 2020

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes On Sunday, the Senorita singers joined protests in Miami holding up Black Lives Matter signs.















Ariana Grande

Grande was peacefully protesting with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and friends throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.





hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Halsey and Yungblud During a gathering in Los Angeles, Halsey who reached with her boyfriend Yungblud, claimed she was hit with rubber bullets.

Tessa Thompson



Thompson joined the crowd at the L.A Black Lives Matter protest and documented her experience.



Nick Cannon Cannon travelled to Minneapolis to join marches and was seen speaking to people in the crowd.















Kehlani

Kehlani participated in the L.A. march with protestors over the weekend.



Timothée Chalamet Over the weekend, the Little Women star joined those kneeling at the Santa Monica Pier.

Tinashe



Tinashe was a part of the Los Angeles march. She shared a series of photos and wrote, “Show up.”

















Show up.

Miguel The singer captioned on Instagram,"It was good to be in solidarity together today here in LA".















Jamie Foxx



The actor on Monday ventured to San Francisco and was actively addressing the crowds.





Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u

— ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

Cole Sprouse Sprouse revealed that he was arrested in Santa Monica, California while peacefully protesting.

Kendrick Sampson

Sampson was shot with rubber bullets while demonstrating in Los Angeles.



Lauren Jauregui The former Fifth Harmony singer shared her experience on Twitter from her participation in the Miami march on Saturday.



Finally home from the Miami protests in Bayside. We were thousands strong and peaceful as fuck and then shit got rowdy a bit after I left and people are being tear gassed, rubber bullets are flying from snipers and police are in FULL gear. Shit is real. STAY SAFE AND PROTECT — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 31, 2020







