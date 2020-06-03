Ben Affleck to Ariana Grande: Celebs Take to the Streets to Join Black Lives Matter Protests

Last few days witnessed massive protests in major cities across the United States to demand justice against the death of George Floyd. Floyd passed away last week due to neck restraint caused by a Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. The brutal incident sparked rage after recordings surfaced and circulated widely on social media.
Protesters launched Black Lives Matter demonstrations in hope to inspire systemic solutions against police brutality. While some rallies were peaceful in a few places, others proved violent with looting and arrests.
Several eminent celebrities decided to march on the streets alongside civilians and activists. Actors, singers and others were spotted wearing masks while standing in solidarity.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
The actors were spotted at a protest in Venice, California, on Tuesday.
March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice #DefendOakwood pic.twitter.com/Y1yLOn07GW
— Save Venice (@savexvenice) June 2, 2020
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes On Sunday, the Senorita singers joined protests in Miami holding up Black Lives Matter signs.
Ariana Grande
Grande was peacefully protesting with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and friends throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.
hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.
all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.
we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.
cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020
Halsey and Yungblud During a gathering in Los Angeles, Halsey who reached with her boyfriend Yungblud, claimed she was hit with rubber bullets.
It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER
Tessa Thompson
Thompson joined the crowd at the L.A Black Lives Matter protest and documented her experience.
— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) May 31, 2020
Nick Cannon Cannon travelled to Minneapolis to join marches and was seen speaking to people in the crowd.
Kehlani
Kehlani participated in the L.A. march with protestors over the weekend.
Timothée Chalamet Over the weekend, the Little Women star joined those kneeling at the Santa Monica Pier.
EXACTLY @RealChalamet pic.twitter.com/0y7sdZqwTy
— d (@sunflwrchalamet) May 31, 2020
Tinashe
Tinashe was a part of the Los Angeles march. She shared a series of photos and wrote, “Show up.”
Miguel The singer captioned on Instagram,"It was good to be in solidarity together today here in LA".
Jamie Foxx
The actor on Monday ventured to San Francisco and was actively addressing the crowds.
Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u
— ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020
Cole Sprouse Sprouse revealed that he was arrested in Santa Monica, California while peacefully protesting.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Kendrick Sampson
Sampson was shot with rubber bullets while demonstrating in Los Angeles.
Before you swipe - If you’re squeamish - warning - these are SOME my wounds up close. The most obvious are from rubber bullets. They look gross but I was blessed to be shot directly from close range and not have much worse, ive posted some in my stories. These things HURT and are DANGEROUS. The dude was aiming for folks HEADS. Rubber bullets have killed folks and can cause permanent damage, brain damage, concussions etc. Swipe further to see some of the officers. I can see some of their names but their badge numbers were on the back of their helmets. Purposeful. ONE OF them removed his name. Others obscured theirs. I need the names and badge numbers. DM them and any other proof to @alwaysbewright Let’s do this. And together let’s end this legacy of slave catching and #DefundPolice #DefendBlackLife (check out @mvmnt4blklives nationwide campaign for US ✊)
Lauren Jauregui The former Fifth Harmony singer shared her experience on Twitter from her participation in the Miami march on Saturday.
Finally home from the Miami protests in Bayside. We were thousands strong and peaceful as fuck and then shit got rowdy a bit after I left and people are being tear gassed, rubber bullets are flying from snipers and police are in FULL gear. Shit is real. STAY SAFE AND PROTECT
— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 31, 2020
