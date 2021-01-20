Ben Affleck “Trashes” Ana De Armas’ Memories Post Split

The internet was hit hard recently by the news of one of their most favourite celebrity couples, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, breaking up. In just a year of dating, the couple had made a special place in the hearts of fans with their adorable pictures and multiple public sightings together. And now, it has been revealed that there is more to the break up than previously thought.

While initial reports suggest that the breakup was mutual and the two had been handling things with utmost maturity and decorum, it might not be the case. Being a celebrity means having every aspect of your existence be dissected by the public and media. Not just your social media profiles, or public appearances, but even the contents of your trash. A trash bin has been the cause of recent speculations that suggested things may have been turbulent. A cut-out of the actress was found thrown away in the trash at Affleck’s house.

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can. (January 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4bxxDC97WZ — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021

E-online hosts used the phrase that Affleck has “literally kicked her to the curb” following their break up. In pictures and videos posted by multiple media outlets, a life-sized cardboard cut-out can be seen being picked up from Affleck’s trash. A guest on the show said that throwing away old photos under the bed is a genuine reaction after the break-up, but if you have a life-size cut-out, you can’t fit it in a closet or under the bed.

While a female panellist said she gets the urge to get rid of photos of your ex, you can still be classy about it and not throw her in the trash in this grand public gesture. Another host pointed it might not have been Ben who actually trashed the poster and may have requested one of his dozens of house staff to get rid of it.

The two still haven’t issued any statement about what caused the break-up. The couple will be appearing together on screen in Deep Water soon.