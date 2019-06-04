Ben Kingsley Reveals Inspiration Behind His Controversial Character of Mandarin From Iron Man 3

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley has revealed he based his controversial character of Mandarin from Iron Man 3 on people he met during his time at Royal Shakespeare Company, London.

Kingsley made his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2013 film, led by Robert Downey Jr. He played a British actor called Trevor Slattery whom antagonist Killian (Guy Pearce) hires to portray the Mandarin, leader of an international terrorist organisation the Ten Rings.

"I did base him on some of the actors I rubbed shoulders with in the Royal Shakespeare Company. It is his finest hour. It is his greatest performance. I think, in all humility, I must say that Trevor is quite a splendid actor," the Oscar winning actor told GQ magazine.

Directed by Shane Black, Iron Man 3 was the third instalment in the Iron Man franchise. The film was about the terrific battle between Tony Stark aka Iron Man, and an unknown enemy whose power and reach has no boundaries.

The screenplay of the film was by Drew Pearce and Shane Black and is based on Marvel's iconic Super Hero Iron Man, who first appeared on the pages of 'Tales of Suspense' in 1963 and had his solo comic book debut with 'The Invincible Iron Man'in May of 1968.

Recently, Pearce made headlines for his throwback social media post about Iron Man 3. He took to Instagram to share a photo from an early Iron Man 3 table read with the cast. In the caption of the photo, he revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with RDJ and Don Cheadle (War Machine). Pearce did not disclose any details about why she didn't make it to the film. But, he mentioned that it's a 'long story' and the 'script changed'.

The cast of Iron Man 3 includes Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Stephanie Szostak, James Badge with Jon Favreau and Ben Kingsley.

(With inputs from PTI)

