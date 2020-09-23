Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette Reunite For Apple Series 'High Desert'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Patricia Arquette is set to team up again with actor-director Ben Stiller for Apple’s upcoming series “High Desert”. The two stars had previously collaborated on limited series “Escape at Dannemora” that won Arquette a Golden Globe award in 2019. “High Desert”, created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe, has received a series order from Apple, the company said in a statement.

The half-hour comedy series follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. Stiller, 54, will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock.

Arquette, 52, will also serve as an executive produce. The show marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Stiller will work together. It was previously announced that Arquette would star in and executive produce the Apple drama series “Severance”, which Stiller will direct and executive produce.