Benafsha Soonawalla Bares All In Daring Photoshoot, Gets Flirtatious Comment From Priyank Sharma

Former Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawalla decided to bare all and go nude for her "FaceTime photoshoot." The 24-year-old posed sensually in front of a mirror glass with her hair open.

The VJ-model captioned the picture as: "To the moon and never back. FaceTime photoshoot." Benafsha's boyfriend Priyank Sharma couldn't resist but comment on the picture. Priyanka wrote “OKAY THEN,” with a series of fire emojis. Responding to Priyank’s comment, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant said, “I love you. most strong beau on the planet.”

Have a look at Benafsha’s picture below:

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Priyank said that though he and Benafsha developed feelings for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 11, they began dating only after spending a lot of time with each other outside the show.

Priyank said, “I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during Bigg Boss. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.”

Incidentally, Priyank’s Splitsvilla 10 co-contestant and ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal claimed that they were in a relationship when he got close to Benafsha during their stay inside the BB house. Benafsha was reportedly dating Varun Sood at the time. A hurt Divya even entered Bigg Boss 11 to break up with Priyank on national television. However, Priyank later claimed that they had already parted ways before the show. Varun, meanwhile, claimed that his relationship with Benafsha ended because of Priyank.