Benafsha Soonawalla Opens up on Why She Took Time to Announce Relationship with Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla recently confirmed that they are in a relationship through an Instagram post.

Post the confirmation, Benafsha, who made headlines during her stint in the popular reality show for her bond with Priyank opened up about why she took some time to officially announce their relationship.

“I didn’t think people would understand back then. But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it. It feels great and I’m super happy that people are appreciating it so much. I hope this continues and people can see how amazingly pure this bond is,” The Times of India quoted Benafsha as saying.

"People have let go of the misunderstandings and misconceptions they had and started appreciating us together. I am really overwhelmed by the love,” she added.

In the interview, she said that the couple has invested so much in the relationship and she hopes that everything works out well.

The couple confirmed seeing each other after the two denied being in a relationship for over two years.

To make an official announcement, Priyank first uploaded a picture, where he was seen kissing Benafsha and captioned it, "Confirmation," with a heart emoji. Benafsha, on the other hand, used Justin Bieber's song lyrics to declare her feelings. “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual,” she wrote.

