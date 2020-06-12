Benafsha Soonawalla Says Instagram Removed Her 'Extra Hot' Photo Because They Couldn’t Take it

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla on Thursday shared a photo where she decided to bare all and go nude. For her "FaceTime photoshoot", the 24-year-old was seen posing in front of a mirror with her hair open.

Now, with her latest Instagram post, the VJ-model shared that the photo has been pulled down by the photo-sharing app. "Ok y’all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn’t take such extra hotness," she wrote along with a video which has her beau Priyank Sharma giving a peck on her cheek.

Writing that the photo must have been reported by some of the users on the app, she added, "I’ll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up “idealistic” rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives. A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body."

"No worries, I got a beautiful family that’s too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don’t need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of you," she concluded the post on a positive note.

It was only recent that Priyank and Benafsha confirmed their relationship. Talking about their relationship, Priyank said that though he and Benafsha developed feelings for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 11, they began dating only after spending a lot of time with each other outside the show.

