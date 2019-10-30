Benedict Cumberbatch Gives a Thumbs Up to All-Female Marvel Film
Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch stated that the film would be perfect as it was time for the rise of the female superheroes.
Image: Getty Images
Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have decided to take things a little slow. Experimenting with new characters and ideas, the most recent one pitched to Feige included an all-female characters film.
The idea had been given the green light by Feige and is reportedly being planned. Scarlett Johansson, who is not expected to be a part of the film, voiced her support for it stating that it was time for such a film to be made.
The latest supporter for the film is Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the franchise. He addressed the topic while on tour for his recently released film The Current War.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, the actor said, "Yeah, bring it, why not? We're seeing the rise of the female superhero. It'd be great."
He will be acting alongside Elizabeth Olsen for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Olsen was also one of the women who had approached Feige with the idea. She voiced her opinion on the matter, saying, "I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they're funny and they're talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screen time, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren't just for boys who want to watch big boys."
Elizabeth Olsen will be making her next MCU appearance in the Disney series WandaVision which will directly tie into Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. Both, the series and the film are set for a release date in 2021.
