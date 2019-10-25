Benedict Cumberbatch has the Most Balanced Views in Marvel Vs Veteran Filmmakers Debate
Benedict Cumberbatch is the latest actor to step in and offer his views on the raging debate about whether Marvel films can be called as "cinema", saying monopoly of any kind of films should be avoided.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Benedict Cumberbatch is the latest actor to step in and offer his views on the raging debate about whether Marvel films can be called as "cinema", saying monopoly of any kind of films should be avoided.
Martin Scorsese opened the pandora's box by calling Marvel films as "theme park" experience and "not cinema". His views were backed by his contemporaries Francis Ford Coppola, Ken Loach and Pedro Almodovar.
From Marvel's side, filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon have staunchly defended its films, while Robert Downey Jr, Natalie Portman and Jon Favreau have also weighed in on the debate.
Cumberbatch, who portrays the titular superhero Doctor Strange in the MCU, addressed the debate during his appearance on Jenny McCarthy's radio show.
"I know there's been a lot of debate recently with these very fine filmmakers coming to the fore saying that these film franchises are taking over everything... And I agree, you know. We don't want one king to rule it all and have a kind of monopoly. Hopefully, that is not the case. We should really look into continuing to support auteur film-makers at every level," the actor said.
Cumberbatch, who most recently appeared in MCU tentpole Avengers: Endgame, will next feature in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will release in May 2021.
He currently features in The Current War, alongside Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz, Sidharth's Misbehaviour
- Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero
- Harry Maguire Forgot He Was Manchester United's Captain as Referee Has to Call Him Over for Coin Toss Before Partizan Match