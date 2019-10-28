Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness Expected to Film in New York City

Doctor Strange is a character who is known for residing and operating from Bleecker Street in New York. Interestingly, the character's film has not been shot there yet. Now there are speculations that the Doctor Strange sequel would be shooting in New York itself.

According to a report by HN Entertainment, New York City will serve as the main ground for the shooting of the film. In the first Doctor Strange film shooting took place in Nepal and Longcross studios in the UK. The minor New York-based scenes in the film were shot in Shepperton Studios in the same country.

If that does come to pass, it would be the first time that Benedict Cumberbatch plays his character in the hometown of Spider-Man and the Avengers tower. Little to nothing is known about the film yet. The only confirmation that fans have received is that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will be a major part of the film. In an earlier interview, she had expressed her excitement at working with Benedict Cumberbatch for the first time.

Elizabeth Olsen will be next seen as Scarlet Witch in the Disney Series WandaVision which will reportedly directly lead to the Doctor Strange sequel. Benedict Wong has also been confirmed for the film. While there have not been any confirmations, there are speculations that Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams will be reprising their roles from the previous Doctor Strange film. The sequel is expected to go on floors around May next year.

