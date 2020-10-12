'Benevolent Fun Dictator': Vijay Deverakonda Shares New Video After Controversial ‘Dictatorship’ Remark

Recently, actor Vijay Deverakonda courted controversy for saying that only dictatorship can bring about a change in society and if at all he plans to enter politics he would like to be a dictator. Many differed with the actor's opinion and his remarks received backlash on social media, however, Deverakonda seems to be unaffected by the criticism.

Vijay shared a video on social media where he can be seen taking aim at a dartboard with an axe. After hitting the bull's eye, he can be seen standing beside the dartboard posing for a picture. At the end of the video, ‘The benevolent fun dictator’ appears on the screen.

The actor expressed his opposition to the current electoral system in an interview with Film Companion saying he does not have the patience for politics. "The political system itself in some way is not making sense, as in how we go about the elections is not making sense in some way. I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote. There's a concept when you get on a plane and you're flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Should we let the 300 passengers on board decide to vote who is going to go on that plane? No! We let an efficient agency like the airlines who is most competent and understand this business better to put the best person possible to fly the plane," Vijay said.

On the work front, Vijay will be resuming the shoot of his upcoming film Fighter with Ananya Panday soon. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will be dubbed in five languages and is touted to be a pan-India entertainer.

Earlier, Vijay had confirmed to PTI that he will be dubbing his own lines for the Hindi version of Fighter, which will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages too.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will be Ananya’s first pan-India project and she has been walking the extra mile as she is learning the Telugu language for Fighter to do justice to her character.