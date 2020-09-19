Bengal Wax Artist Makes Statue Of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Asansol (WB): A veteran wax artist of West Bengal has sculpted a full-sized statue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute. Sushanto Roy (64), state’s first wax artist, has chiselled the statue, having striking resemblance with the actor who was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently being probed by CBI and other central agencies. It took Roy one and half month to complete the statue of the actor at his studio here in West Burdwan district.

The veteran artist had previously sculpted wax statues of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, football legend Diego Maradona and Marxist patriarch Jyoti Basu since 2001. His wax sculpting of former President Pranab Mukherjee occupies a pride of place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I sculpt the statues of personalities with whom I feel emotionally attached in some way or the other. Whose life and works inspire me. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Jyoti Basu, Pranab Mukherjee or Maradona. “The wax statue of Sushant was also made for the same reason, though I regret that I will never be able to show it to the actor, whose struggle in acting career should be an inspiration to all aspiring actors,” Roy, who has decided to keep the statue in his own museum, told .