Bengali Actor Karaj Mukherjee Turns Ilayaraja's Hit Song Into Devotional Track

A super hit track, sung by Indian music composer Ilayaraja in the ’80s, has been turned into a devotional melody, a video of which is going viral on several social media platforms. Actor Karaj Mukherjee has turned the hit number into a devotional song.

The unforgettable melodious song — ‘Nila Adu Vanathu Mela’ — was sung by Ilayaraja in 1987 for the Tamil film “Nayakan", starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film had won three national awards, including one for the super hit song by Ilayaraja.

According to reports, Karaj has recreated the melody in the form of a devotional song with famous singer Usha Uthup. The remixed song is receiving a lot of love from young fans and is being widely shared on the Internet on the occasion of Durga Puja.

According to industry sources, there is an interesting story behind the making of the song. Ilayaraja had originally composed the song as a lullaby for the South Indian film Nayakan but later changed the punch line when director Mani Ratnam asked him if he could turn the track into a bouncy song.

Reports say that the famous song ‘Per Vechalum’ sung by Ilayaraja was recently remixed in Santhanam’s movie Dikilona. The song was loved and praised by the fans.

