1-min read

Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Admitted to Hospital, Daughter Says Condition Stable

The 84-year-old actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing problems.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Admitted to Hospital, Daughter Says Condition Stable
Image courtesy: IANS/ Twitter
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing problems. Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital around 9.30am with a respiratory tract infection, a statement issued by the south Kolkata hospital said.

"Our doctors are monitoring him from time to time. At the moment, Mr Chatterjee is out of danger and we are keeping a close watch on him. He is being treated in ICU under close supervision," the statement said.

Initial tests said that the actor was suffering from some age-related health issues such as potassium and sodium imbalance. The 84-year-old actor's daughter Poulami Basu told PTI that his present condition was stable. "There is no threat to his life," his daughter said.

The Apur Sansar actor, who has six-decade long illustrious film career, had been shooting for his new projects till Monday, apart from gracing events, industry sources said. Despite his age, Chatterjee continues to be one of the busiest actors in Bengali cinema. According to reports, he was supposed to appear in a play to be staged on Independence Day, which has been cancelled.

His most memorable role remains that of detective Feluda in a series of films directed by Satyajit Ray. Both the Bengali cinema icons shared a special rapport which spread over the canvas of 13 films and some short films. Chatterjee was bestowed with the Legion of Honour from the French government in 2018, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2011.

