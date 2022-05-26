Bengali Actress Bidisha De Majumdar Found Hanging In Her Kolkata Residence, Suicide Note Also Recovered

Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead in her Kolkata apartment. The model-turned-actress was found hanging in her residence on Wednesday, May 25. Reportedly, the actress was living in this rented flat for the last four years.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Bidisha De Majumdar was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking the door. Her body was then sent to RG Kar hospital for postmortem and further investigation is currently underway. A suicide note was also recovered from her house. Cops are also gathering information from Bidisha’s family and close friends. However, based on the initial investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Bidisha De Majumdar was a popular model before she made her acting debut with a short film titled ‘Bhaar- The Clown’ in 2021. The film was directed by Anirbed Chattopadhyay and also starred actor Debraj Mukherjee in a key role. The news of her demise has left her fans shocked.

Actor Suman Dey expressed shock over the incident and talked about how it’s time to prioritise mental health. “It is shocking news and truly saddening. The time has come that we should prioritise mental health, talk about the issues that affect us. I have seen a lot in my life, struggled in my career. So, whenever I see youngsters, I request them to be patient and not get carried away by anything. In case of any problem, we should share it with someone be it best friend, sibling or parents. I always follow this in my life,” he told E-Times.

Recently, Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey was also found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata. As per the police sources, the actress was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Pallavi acted in several shows including Ami Sirajer Begam, Resham Jhapi, Kunjochaya and Mon Mane Na among others.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.