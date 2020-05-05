MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bengali Actress Koel Mallick Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Showered with Wishes From Tollywood

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Koel Mallick and her producer husband Nispal Singh have become proud parents of a baby boy, the actress revealed on Instagram.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Actress Koel Mallick, one of the top names in Bengali cinema, has welcomed a baby boy. It's the first child for Koel and her husband Nispal Singh Rane, who got married in 2013 after dating for almost seven years.

The baby was born early Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Kolkata. Koel herself had announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in February. The actress has again posted the news of the baby's arrival on social media.

She posted a picture of herself from the hospital with her newborn in her arms and her husband by her side. She said, "Our little one arrived this morning! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Koel Mallick (@yourkoel) on

Bengali film industry members like Srijit Mukherji, Arpita Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee and many others took to their social handles and congratulated the new parents.

Koel is the daughter of actor Ranjit Mallick whose debut film was Nater Guru. She has starred in several films since, including Hemlock Society, Chaya O Chobi, Jackpot, Bandhan, etc.

