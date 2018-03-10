English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
Personnel from Regent Park police station broke open the door of Saha's flat in the Tollygunge area after they were alerted by the actor's landlord who received calls from the victim's parents that they were unable to contact her.
Bengali TV actress Moumita Saha. (Photo taken from Moumita's Facebook account)
Kolkata: The body of a 23-year-old Bengali television actress Moumita Saha was found hanging in her flat in Kolkata on Saturday, with police saying she could have taken the extreme step out of depression.
Personnel from Regent Park police station broke open the door of Saha's flat in the Tollygunge area to find the body hanging from the ceiling after they were alerted by the actor's landlord who received calls from the victim's parents that they were unable to contact her.
A suicide note was recovered from the flat. Police have registered a case.
"We are not ruling out any possibility. But prima facie it appears that it can be a case of suicide. She may have been under depression," a police source said.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
