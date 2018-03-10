GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note

Personnel from Regent Park police station broke open the door of Saha's flat in the Tollygunge area after they were alerted by the actor's landlord who received calls from the victim's parents that they were unable to contact her.

IANS

Updated:March 10, 2018, 9:11 PM IST
Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
Bengali TV actress Moumita Saha. (Photo taken from Moumita's Facebook account)
Kolkata: The body of a 23-year-old Bengali television actress Moumita Saha was found hanging in her flat in Kolkata on Saturday, with police saying she could have taken the extreme step out of depression.

Personnel from Regent Park police station broke open the door of Saha's flat in the Tollygunge area to find the body hanging from the ceiling after they were alerted by the actor's landlord who received calls from the victim's parents that they were unable to contact her.



A suicide note was recovered from the flat. Police have registered a case.

"We are not ruling out any possibility. But prima facie it appears that it can be a case of suicide. She may have been under depression," a police source said.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
