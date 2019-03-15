English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengali Actress Nusrat Jahan Hits Back At Trolls Who Mocked Her TMC Candidacy
After Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty were announced as Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, both actresses became targets for trolls.
Image: Twitter
Trinamool Congress celebrity candidate, Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan has hit back at social media trolls for targeting her, describing them as "uncultured". Nusrat has been named as the TMC candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district along with fellow actress Mimi Chakraborty, who has been fielded by the party from the Jadavpur constituency.
However, the announcement of their names on Tuesday was followed by a barrage of distasteful comments on social media. Memes, jokes - both crude and witty - comments and the like have flooded Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The two actresses have also been trolled by some netizens, who posted memes of the revealing costumes worn by then in their reel roles.
"I think this is the change that we are trying to bring about. Trolling is a new way of demeaning women. We want women to be given more respect. I don't know who these people are and why they indulge in such online abuse. I think they are simply uncultured. If they knew how to respect their mothers and sisters, they would've respected us as well," she said.
Shortly after the announcement on Tuesday, Jahan re-tweeted a post by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where she wrote she was "happy and proud" that 41 per cent of the TMC's candidates are women.
Asked about the challenges in her political foray, the 28-year-old said, "During the film promotions, it is our job to reach out to the people. As a political leader, I will have to ensure their welfare as well."
