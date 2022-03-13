Bengali Actress Rupa Dutta Arrested For Pickpocketing; Cops Find Diary She Uses To Track Her Theft

Popular Bengali actress Rupa Dutta, who had once wrongly accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has been arrested for pickpocketing at the book fair in Kolkata. As per reports, Rupa was arrested for pickpocketing in the Kolkata International Book Fair. The actress reportedly admitted to the crime and the police found a diary log that she used to maintain the records of her stealing.

According to Hindustan Times, the police found Rs 65,760 from Rupa’s bag. When questioned, Rupa couldn’t provide a satisfactory answer which pushed them to further prob. She eventually admitted to picking the pocket at the crowded venue. A PTI report stated that a police officer noticed her throwing a purse into a dustbin before she was detained.

“The woman has been arrested in connection with ‘kepmari’ (attention diversion theft) and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime,” the officer told the agency. A case section 379/411 of the Indian Penal Code has reportedly been filed against Rupa. She was presented in court on Sunday where she claimed that she was throwing away a cold drink bottle when she came across the bag. She alleged that she picked the bag and the police arrested her. Rupa’s bail plea was rejected and she has been sent to judicial custody for a day.

In 2020, Rupaa had claimed that Anurag sent her sexually suggestive messages on Facebook in 2014. She had even shared screenshots of her inappropriate conversation with ‘Anurag Kashyap’ on Twitter along with her claims. But it later turned out that it wasn’t the filmmaker but a man who had the same first name as the Gangs of Wasseypur director. She had also previously claimed that she was the Karni Sena state president.

