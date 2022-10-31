CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » Movies » Bengali Actress Sonali Chakraborty Passes Away at 59, Last Rites Today
1-MIN READ

Bengali Actress Sonali Chakraborty Passes Away at 59, Last Rites Today

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 14:34 IST

Kolkata, India

Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata

Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata

Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday. She was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Popular Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday, October 31. She was suffering from a prolonged illness. The actress was 59 at the time of her demise. Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months, reported PTI.

Sonali Chakraborty was the wife of seasoned Bengali actor Shankar Chakraborty. The late actress has appeared in films such as Tarun Majumdar’s Dadar Kirti, Rachna Banerjee starrer Har Jeet, and Bandhan among others. She was absent from television for a long time due to her physical illness. Her last screen presence was in the serial Gaatchora. West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family, added PTI.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Sonali Chakraborty is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter. According to a report in ETimes, her last rites were performed at Keoratala Crematorium at 10:30 am.

Sonali Chakraborty is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 31, 2022, 14:27 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 14:34 IST