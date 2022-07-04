Bengali Film Director Tarun Majumdar Passes Away at Age 92

Celebrated Indian cinema director Tarun Majumdar has passed away. The Padma Shri awardee breathed his last at 11:17am. He was 92 years old.

Majumdar was admitted in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata from 14th June with multiple organ malfunction ailments. His condition deteriorated since yesterday, following which he was put on ventilation support.

Majumdar, known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, won four National Awards and five Filmfare awards for his work. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1990.

He made blockbusters such as Balika Badhu (1967), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1973), Fuleswari (1974), Dadar Kirti (1980), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985) and Apan Amar Apan (1990). His wife Sandhya Roy starred in twenty of his films and Tapas Paul in eight. Moushumi Chatterjee, Mahua Roychoudhury, Ayan Banerjee and Tapas Paul were introduced by him to the silver screen.

He received his first National Award for the 1962 Bengali film Kancher Swarga. He also garnered wide critical acclamation for his directorial ventures such as Palatak (1963), Nimantran (1971), Sansar Simante (1975) and Ganadevata (1978). He received a National Award, a BFJA Award and a Filmfare Award for Nimantran (1971). Ganadevata (1979) won him a National Award and a Filmfare Award.

Tarun Majumdar’s last work was the 2018 documentary feature film titled Adhikar and another film Bhalobashar Bari released in the same year. Bhalobashar Bari starred Shilajit and Rituparna Sengupta.

