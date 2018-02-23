English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengali Film Runs Into Trouble With Censor Board Over 'Musalman', Item Song
Director Ranjan Chowdhury who has been asked by the censor board to delete the word ‘Musalman’ from his movie.
A still from controversial Bengali movie 'Chirodiner Ek Annyo Premer Golpo'. (Photo: News18)
The CBFC has been known to crack down on Bengali films in the recent past. This time, it is a movie named Chirodiner Ek Annyo Premer Golpo by first-time director Ranjan Chowdhury. The director has been asked by the censor board to delete the word ‘Musalman’ from his movie. An item song in the movie also runs foul with the censor board and has not been allowed to be part of the final cut of the film.
Defending his movie, Chowdhury said,"The story is about communal harmony. I have to establish the film on some grounds at least." Chowdhury adds that he was not given any explanation from CBFC. He, however, is not disillusioned and will approach the Revisory Committee to get his film released. The producer of his next film, which is in the pipeline, is worried if the CBFC’s reaction to the director’s first film will have an adverse effect on their collaboration in future.
'Chirodiner Ek Annyo Premer Golpo' is directed by Ranjan Chowdhury. (Photo: News18)
The filmmaker is also baffled at CBFC's decision to delete the item song from the film. "It is a a regular item number we see in many songs. Why did they ask me to cut this out of the film?" asked Chowdhury.
His questions remain unanswered, though he is still hopeful the film will see the light of day. The film was supposed to release on Friday.
