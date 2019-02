Bengali Singer Pratik Choudhury Passes Away at Age of 55

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury passed away at a City hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family members said.Choudhury, 55, is survived by wife and a son.The popular singer, known for his albums on contemporary Bengali songs including Mukhosh, Bhusandir Mathe, Ebar Pratik er Pallay and so on.Choudhury, a graduate from Calcutta University, began his music career in 1994 by singing jingles. He also sung in numerous TV serials, Bengali movies.Musicians and singers from Bengal expressed shock in his sudden demise and condoled the bereaved family.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief in Chudhury's death and termed the incident as an irrepairable damage to the music Industry.Follow @News18Movies for more