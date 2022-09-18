Bengali Singer Rupankar Bagchi Approached for Bigg Boss 16 After Controversial Comments On KK? Read On

The first promo of Bigg Boss 16 is already here. In the promo, Salman Khan has promised that everything will turn topsy-turvy as this year, Bigg Boss himself will show his game to the contestants. With the promo, the excitement has reached to another level, as has speculations bout who would be the participants of the current season. Quite a few names had been doing the rounds, and now it I being said that Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi has also been approached.

According to a report in ETimes, Rupankar has been approached to be a part of the 16th season of Bigg Boss. The main reason why his name has come up for the controversial reality show is because of his comments on singer KK, just days before he suddenly and tragically passed away after performing in Kolkata. However, there has been no confirmation whether he will actually be a part or not.

Rupankar Bagchi had taken to his social media to criticize KK’s popularity. In the video called ‘who is KK?’, he asked his fans the reason why there is so much frenzy around him. However, things turned unfortunate when KK passed away just hours after his post, after suffering from a cardiac arrest post his performance in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha on the 31st May.

Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly air from the 1st of October. Several big celebs including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have allegedly been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show. Reportedly, Munmun Dutta and Faisal Shaikh were also approached by the makers. Apart from these, Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. However, there is no official announcement regarding the Bigg Boss 16 participants so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here