Bengali TV Actress Pallavi Dey Found Dead at Her Home in Kolkata, Live-in Partner Being Questioned

Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey, who has acted in shows like Ami Sirajer Begam, Resham Jhapi, Kunjochaya, was reportedly found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata on Sunday. The actress, who currently starred in the TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’ as the female lead, was found hanging from the ceiling fan, according to police sources.

Pallavi was rushed to MR Bangur hospital in Kolkata, where she was declared dead. Police are investigating the matter. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. The news has left her co-stars and fans in deep shock.

Based on initial investigation, police suspect that Pallavi died by suicide. “Prima facie, it seems that it is a case of suicide. However, the final conclusion can be made only after the post-mortem report is available. We have started investigation after filing a case of unnatural death," an investigating officer said, as quoted by IANS.

It has been learnt that the deceased actress has been staying at the rented accommodation in South Kolkata since April 24 this year. Sagnik Chakraborty, said to be her live-in partner, was staying with her at the same residence since the beginning.

Her family is alleging foul play, while police officials are also questioning Pallavi’s live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty. Sagnik’s parents, however, have denied all allegations and emphasised that the young couple didn’t have major issues.

While speaking to the media, Sagnik’s mother said, as quoted by ETimes, “They used to live together. Although we were not in complete support, we allowed them since they are grown-ups. A few times I had asked Sagnik to stay elsewhere and start living together once they are married. They didn’t have any major issues. I don’t know what happened."

Her friends and colleagues in the Bengali television industry have expressed utter shock over this development while none could figure out any reason behind the drastic step.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

