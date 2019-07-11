Take the pledge to vote

Bengali TV Actress Swastika Dutta Thrown Out of Cab, Threatened and Abused

Swastika Dutta, a renowned name in the Bengali TV industry, has recounted her ordeal in a lengthy Facebook post.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Bengali TV Actress Swastika Dutta Thrown Out of Cab, Threatened and Abused
Bengali TV actor Swastika Dutta has filed a police complaint over alleged harassment by an app-based cab driver on Wednesday.(Swastika Dutta/Facebook)
A Bengali TV actress has alleged that she was "thrown out" of a cab and threatened by its driver in Kolkata on Wednesday while on her way to a shooting studio. Swastika Dutta, a renowned name in the Bengali TV industry, recounted her ordeal in a lengthy Facebook post and shared an alleged picture of the driver.

Dutta said she had booked the cab from her home on Wednesday morning to go to the studio in south Kolkata's Rania for a shoot. Sharing a screenshot of her booking, she said the driver cancelled her trip mid-way.

"This guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road he cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car," Dutta wrote on Facebook.

The actress claimed when she refused to get off the cab, the driver turned the car, took her to "his locality" and abused her. "He got down from the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out... when I lost my temper and started asking for help he threatened me and called other boys," she wrote.

The driver allegedly told Dutta in Bengali, "Do what you want, let's see what you can do."

"Since I was getting late for my shooting and my unit was waiting for me I had to rush from the incident spot. Later, I spoke to my dad and whatever legal action is needed I shall pursue," Dutta said.

Dutta has filed a police complaint over the alleged harassment by the app-based cab driver. Kolkata police have assured necessary action into the matter.

