Bengaluru Artist Claims Saaho Poster Copied From Her Burning Man Art Installation

Just in time for its release, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has kicked up another storm. The makers of Saaho have been accused of stealing a Bengaluru artist's work without permission.

Shilo Shiv Suleman, an Indian contemporary artist, posted a picture of her installation from 2014's Burning Man festival. In the long caption, the artist accused the makers of Saaho of recreating her installation, called Pulse and Bloom, for the set of the song Baby Won't You Tell Me. The song was released earlier this week and features Prabhas and Shraddha romancing in a number of fairy-tale like settings.

Read: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Romance in Burning Man-Like Sets in Saaho Song Baby Won't You Tell Me

Shilo Shiv Suleman said on Instagram, "Where does inspiration come from? What (sacred) wells do we drink from when we create from an original and authentic space? This week people from across the world gather back together in that dust @burningman and I am reminded of how much of my creation comes from my (beating) heart. Pulse and bloom is a biofeedback installation that reacts to people's heartbeats, and it came to exist because of a series of personal relationships."

"It was born from love (like me). We had support from @burningman but we also pulled out of our own pockets to make it manifest. I left my home for the first time, moved to another country, went out into that desert. It cost me a heart. It was a gift, and a sacrifice for all of us involved, and changed the paths of all our lifelines. I'm quite certain it was intended for me to create this installation. I'm certain that the sand storms, the dust, the rose-pink clouds, the thunderstorms gathered around it intentionally, for me."

"What happens when that story gets taken without your permission? I am known by my creation. #pulseandbloom. (sic)"

After Shilo posted her statement on her social media page, @dietsabya, an Instagram account that calls out plagiarism in the fashion industry, posted images of the installation and the poster of Saaho side by side as a comparison.

You can watch the whole song here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.