Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Discount To Riders in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Memory

Late actor Puneet Rajkumar, fondly referred to as Appu by his friends and fans in the Kannada film industry, became a household name with films like James Yuvarathnaa, Rajkumar, and Anjani Putra among many others. But his identity was not just limited to films. The actor was also known to be involved in various philanthropic acts helping the poor and needy. Keeping the fond memory of Puneeth alive, a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has been offering a 50 per cent discount to his passengers on the 17th of every month. The auto-rickshaw driver, Devadithya claims to be a huge fan of the late Kannada actor and says he gives the discount as a tribute to him.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday falls on March 17 and in memory of his favourite actor, the auto-rickshaw driver extends a 50 per cent discount to his passenger son 17th of every month.

The auto-rickshaw driver said that he was left completely devasted by the sudden demise of the actor last year. After which he decided to follow in the footstep of his favourite actor. Devadthiya said that he wanted to serve people just like Puneeth did till his last breath.

Devadhitya’s auto rickshaw features a photo of the late actor with a quote in Kannada.

The auto-rickshaw driver claimed that after he pays off the loan of his vehicle, he would offer free services to his passenger son 17th of every month

Puneet Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise left his fans and the Kannada film industry in absolute shock.

