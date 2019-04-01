Benito Mussolini’s Granddaughter Gets Angry at Jim Carrey for Making a Political Cartoon
When actor-activist Jim Carrey recently posted a political sketch on his Twitter handle, concerning and referring to Benito Mussolini, the latter's granddaughter Allesandra posted a series of Tweets attacking Carrey.
Taking to Twitter, Carrey shared the illustration and wrote, "If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta."
If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019
Allesandra followed the sketch with a series of Tweets that reflected how unhappy she was with Carrey's post.
President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper— Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019
Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm— Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019
And now @JimCarrey draw this other ... pic.twitter.com/0tfwUDImYi— Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019
Hi @JimCarrey do you know the history of #RosaPark? pic.twitter.com/tVbvqISt2N— Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019
Twitter fued aside, the fun part was when the Internet shared its feeling of confusion and surprise that Mussolini still has a living relative.
Jimmy Carrey and Mussolini's actual granddaughter in a Twitter fight may be the most 2019 thing yet.— Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 31, 2019
So was I alone in not knowing Benito Mussolini had a living descendant?— Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) March 31, 2019
Who was on Twitter?
To be angry at the star of ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE for making a political cartoon about him?
Carrey has not responded to any of Allesandra Mussolini's tweets yet and this feud is one-sided, as of now.
