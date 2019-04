Benito Mussolini’s Granddaughter Gets Angry at Jim Carrey for Making a Political Cartoon

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Jimmy Carrey and Mussolini's actual granddaughter in a Twitter fight may be the most 2019 thing yet. — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 31, 2019

So was I alone in not knowing Benito Mussolini had a living descendant?



Who was on Twitter?



To be angry at the star of ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE for making a political cartoon about him? — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) March 31, 2019

Veteran actor, political artist and comedian Jim Carrey's sense of humour has not gone down well with Benito Mussolini's granddaughter Allesandra. After the former posted a political sketch on his Twitter handle, concerning and referring to Benito, former leader of the National Fascist Party in Italy, he was at the receiving end of anger from Allesandra, who is also currently a member of the European Parliament.Taking to Twitter, Carrey shared the illustration and wrote, "If you're wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta."Allesandra followed the sketch with a series of Tweets that reflected how unhappy she was with Carrey's post.Twitter fued aside, the fun part was when the Internet shared its feeling of confusion and surprise that Mussolini still has a living relative.Carrey has not responded to any of Allesandra Mussolini's tweets yet and this feud is one-sided, as of now.