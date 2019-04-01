LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Benito Mussolini’s Granddaughter Gets Angry at Jim Carrey for Making a Political Cartoon

When actor-activist Jim Carrey recently posted a political sketch on his Twitter handle, concerning and referring to Benito Mussolini, the latter's granddaughter Allesandra posted a series of Tweets attacking Carrey.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Benito Mussolini’s Granddaughter Gets Angry at Jim Carrey for Making a Political Cartoon
REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Loading...
Veteran actor, political artist and comedian Jim Carrey's sense of humour has not gone down well with Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter Allesandra. After the former posted a political sketch on his Twitter handle, concerning and referring to Benito, former leader of the National Fascist Party in Italy, he was at the receiving end of anger from Allesandra, who is also currently a member of the European Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Carrey shared the illustration and wrote, "If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta."




Allesandra followed the sketch with a series of Tweets that reflected how unhappy she was with Carrey's post.
















Twitter fued aside, the fun part was when the Internet shared its feeling of confusion and surprise that Mussolini still has a living relative.







Carrey has not responded to any of Allesandra Mussolini's tweets yet and this feud is one-sided, as of now.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram