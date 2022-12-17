Besharam Rang: Mukesh Khanna Says Pathaan Song Can 'Mess Up With the Minds of Youth'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Pathaan has been marred with controversy ever since it was dropped earlier this week. Now, actor Mukesh Khanna weighed in on the debate and slammed the song. The Shaktiman actor said that ours is not a western country that allows everything. He also slammed the censor board for passing such films. “I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?" he told ABP News.

He further said that the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. “Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone’s personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?" he added.

For the uninitiated, several Hindu outfits and leaders have taken offence at a saffron outfit donned by Padukone in parts of the song Besharam Rang. BJP MLA Ram Kadam in a tweet in Hindi said that the makers of SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’ should clarify their stand over the choice of costumes and added that any film that insults ‘Hindutva’ will not run in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra demanded that changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will release on January 25.

