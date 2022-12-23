Besharam Rang Row: Manoj Muntashir Says 'If Shah Rukh Khan Sir Had Spotted the Error...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan landed in trouble after the release of the first song Besharam Rang. Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in the dance number was objected to by a section of the audience, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra. While the song faced strong backlash from many, several celebrities from the film fraternity rallied behind the team of Pathaan and showed their support. Now lyricist Manoj Muntashir reacted to this matter and said that if people are hurt then the team have certainly committed some mistake.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, he said, “If people are hurt, they have certainly committed some mistake. The error could not be detected and was simply ignored.If the director, the music team or Shah Rukh sir had spotted the error, they would have certainly taken some action."

Meanwhile, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya issued a threat recently to Shah Rukh Khan and said that he will burn the actor alive. “People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. He also said that if Pathaan gets released in cinemas, he will set the theatres on fire.

Amid the Besharam Rang controversy, the makers of Pathaan dropped another track from the film titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The song has been composed by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was shot in several European locations and it features Shah Rukh Khan dancing on screen for the first time in four years.

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides Pathaan, SRK will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

