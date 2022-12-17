Besharam Rang: Shilpa Rao Calls Deepika Padukone a 'Whole Vibe' in the Pathaan Song

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been in the news, especially after its first song ‘Besharam Rang’ was dropped. The peppy dance number might have broken the Internet and elicited a mixed reaction from different sections of the country, it still managed to grab eyeballs owing to Deepika Padukone’s sizzling look like In the music video. Now the singer of the song Shilpa Rao claims that Deepika Padukone has definitely passed the vibe check in Besharam Rang.

The singer told the news agency IANS that she had sung many songs for the actor but this one is totally different from the rest as the Om Shanti Om actress seems to be confident in her skin. She shared, “Deepika is a whole vibe in Besharam Rang and the track is addictive because of her! I have sung many songs for Deepika: some have been of romance, some have been of falling in love, some have been of finding your true self, but this one is very different. This one is where she is confident in her own skin, she’s like taking on the world as brilliantly as she is and she (her character in the film) are embracing the good and the flaws that she has!"

Shilpa Rao also revealed that even Deepika Padukone resonates with the song strongly as she feels it sets an example for women to be comfortable with her body. The singer added, “Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin, no matter where we come from. We need to embrace our goodness with the flaws and really celebrate ourselves and that is what I love about Besharam Rang and really hope the audiences love it."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War

