Here's What Besharam Rang Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant Told Deepika Padukone During Song Shoot

Vaibhavi Merchant, the ace choreographer behind the song Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is overjoyed with the response. She recently opened up about what happened behind the scenes in an interview.

Hitting our Monday blues, the makers of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, released the first song, Besharam Rang. And, oh boy, the song went viral in no time. Since its release, the track has been trending worldwide, with fans and audiences gushing about how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry. Oh, and on top of that Deepika’s dance moves.

Now, a day after its release, Vaibhavi Merchant, the song's ace choreographer, has shared some behind-the-scenes deets.

Deepika had to wear an array of swimsuits and was at her hottest best in the song. And Vaibhavi says she was totally cool about her outfits. She said, “Strangely, I’ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other and I said Deepika I truly want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you in future.”

Vaibhavi added that she went to great lengths to make Deepika look amazing on screen. She said, “I wanted to go above and beyond to present her in a way she had never been presented before. For the costumes, I must give them to Shaleena Nathani. Deepika has a great rapport with her, and I was surprised to see her so at ease in her own skin. She owns the song, and she looks stunning in every frame.”

Pathaan, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, will hit the theatres on January 25. This film will mark SRK’s return to the big screen after Zero, which was released in 2018. Apart from Hindi, the movie will release in Tamil and Telugu. SRK will be seen playing the titular role in the film. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

