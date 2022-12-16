Besharam Rang: Vishal Dadlani Says Siddharth Anand Wanted to Raise the Bar With Pathaan Song

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan was recently released by the makers of the film. Titled Besharam Rang, it is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shilpa Rao, and Caralisa Monteiro. From music enthusiasts to meme creators to politicians, the upbeat track has gained a lot of attention online and is fairly famous. Vishal and Sheykhar, the song's composers, have now discussed the process of creating this song.

In an interview with ETimes, Vishal Dadlani discussed the song's immediate popularity. He revealed that the song is “quite unique”. He added, “It is a confluence of genres that makes it very exciting musically. It is almost an old-school melody paired with a modern beat, that is influenced by Afrobeat but is electronic”.

The composer spoke about what he loved most about the song. He said, “What I love most is how a true melody transcends language because while Shilpa is singing it, it sounds like a very traditional Indian melody and Caralisa and I are singing a Spanish version of that melody and it sounds authentic there too.”

Vishal went on to add that it is an exciting crossover and that they had a lot of fun creating it. He believes Siddharth wanted to “raise the bar in terms of the woman, the protagonist singing the song being very sensual, very empowered". He also stated that it is a great groove that people will enjoy dancing to. “A lot of heart has gone into it and I hope everyone enjoys it,” he concluded.

Sheykhar Ravjiani also spoke about the song and talked about where they got the inspiration from. He said, “Besharam Rang’s inspiration in all the old beautiful melodies we’ve grown up listening to, but infused with today’s vibe and sound”.

Vishal and Sheykhar and Siddharth Anand have worked together in movies like War, Salaam Namaste, and Bang Bang, and have an enviable hit record. Talking about their collaboration with Siddharth Anand, Sheykhar said “Siddharth and us go back a long way. The collaboration started with a foundation of great friendship and understanding. It is one of those rare working relationships that is driven by a huge amount of passion, love for music and an ability to instantly grasp what we are collectively trying to achieve musically. The reason for the success of our combination lies in the joy of the process of making music and this joy is palpable when the audience hears the song.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan as a captured spy and it is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

