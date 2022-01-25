Besides Baji Prabhu's Sacrifice, Pawankhind to Also Show Valour of Bandal Brothers

The courage of Baji Prabhu Deshpande will be celebrated in the Marathi film Pawankhind, which depicts the Battle of Pavan Khind in which 600 Maratha warriors faced 10,000 Bijapuri soldiers led by Siddi Jauhar.

The movie will also show the valour of two brothers — Koyajirao Bandal and Rayajirao Bandal. While narrating the history of the battle of Pavan Khind, the movie will also portray the sacrifices made by Koyaji and Rayajirao.

While actor Ajay Purkar plays the role of Bajiprabhu Deshpande, Ankit Mohan and Akshay Waghmare are playing Rayajirao Bandal and Koyajirao Bandal respectively in the film.

This is the third film in director Digpal Lanjekar’s series of eight films about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his army. Farzand and Fatteshikast were two previous films in the same series.

The film depicts the decisive battle of Ghodkhind, which took place in 1660 during the siege of Panhala fort near Kolhapur in modern-day Maharashtra. Shivaji renamed the pass Pavan Khind after the fightback and great sacrifice of Maratha general Baji Prabhu Deshpande and a small group of soldiers.

It was originally titled Jungjauhar and was set to be released on 10 June, but was moved to 31 December and then 21 January. The film now has a new release date: February 18th.

The movie has been produced under the banner of Almonds Creations in association with AA Films. Along with direction, Digpal Lanjekar is also the writer of Pawankhind.

In this film, Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen again as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mrinal Kulkarni will play the role of Rajmata Jijau. The star cast includes Vaibhav Mangle, Harish Dudhade, Ajinkya Nanavare, Sunil Jadhav, Madhavi Nimkar, Prajakta Mali, Ruchi Savarna, Ujjwala Jog, Deepti Ketkar, Surabhi Bhave, Sachin Bhilare, and Bipin Surve.

