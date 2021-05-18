Besides Radhe, 5 Recent Bollywood Films with a Korean Inspiration

Bollywood has been remaking South Korean movies for years, and the trend has only grown. Sanjay Gupta famously remade the neo-noir action thriller Oldboy (2003) into Sanjay Dutt-John Abraham starrer Zinda (2006). Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai mentions at the very beginning that the film is based on the Korean action-thriller The Outlaws. Although there are significant plot difference between the two and Radhe cannot be called a complete remake. Here are other recent examples of Korean inspiration in Bollywood films.

Dhamaka (2021)

The yet-to-be-released Kartik Aaryan starrer is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live. The original is about an ambitious news anchorman who monopolizes the live broadcast of a terrorist attack following the explosion of Mapo Bridge on the Han River, as the story unfolds within the narrow confines of a radio booth. Kartik is playing the role of the journalist in the Hindi film, which is supposed to release on Netflix this year.

Bharat (2019)

Before Radhe, another Salman Khan film with Korean influences was Bharat, which was based on the South Korean drama movie Ode to My Father. It depicts South Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man, as he experiences events such as the Hungnam evacuation of 1950 during the Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s, and the Vietnam War. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in the history of South Korean cinema.

Teen (2016)

This mystery thriller film written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta is a remake of the 2013 South Korean film Montage. It stars Amitabh Bachchan as the grandfather who visits the police station regularly, desperate to find the kidnapper and murderer of his granddaughter in an eight-year-old case. Vidya Balan plays the police inspector who helps him with the case.

Rocky Handsome (2016)

John Abraham’s Rocky Handsome, directed by Nishikant Kamat, is an official remake of the action classic The Man From Nowhere. It was South Korea’s highest-grossing film in 2010. The film follows the story of a mysterious and shady man (Won Bin) who embarks on a bloody rampage when the only person who seems to understand him is kidnapped.

Jazbaa (2015)

Sanjay Gupta remade yet another film from South Korea. His Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jazbaa is a remake of the 2007 film Seven Days. Jazbaa’s narrative revolves around an attorney forced to defend an unsavory criminal after her daughter is kidnapped. The film marked Aishwarya’s return on screen after a five-year break.

