Pictures and videos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have taken social media by storm. The couple got married on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Now, Shahid, who shared the screen space with Kiara in Kabir Singh, has given fans a glimpse of what he and his wife Mira Kapoor wore at the grand function. Shahid picked a shimmery black pant suit set for the night. Mira, who is known for her amazing fashion outings, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a three-piece set. Fans were left stunned upon seeing these pictures. One of the users wrote, “This is so so beautiful. Can’t stop staring at you two”. Another user wrote, “Best couple of Bollywood”. A comment read, “The Two Stars and a Moon”.

Take a look at the picture below:

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a string of pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on his Instagram account. In the photos, Karan was all smiles as he posed with his friends. He shared an unseen group photo of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, among others. For the occasion, they were all dressed in their best traditional attire. Karan also added a nice caption to the post. Take a look at the pictures below:

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani, and husband Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta were among those who attended the ceremony. The couple also took to their social media handle to share dreamy pictures for the big day. Along with the photos, the newlyweds wrote, “'Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai'. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead”. Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The web series also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Shahid will next be seen in Sangeeth Sivan’s directorial film titled Bull. The film also stars Umesh Kaushik. The makers have not revealed details about the project yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here