Best Friends Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane Never Visit Each Other’s Set, Here’s Why

Vikramaditya Motwane says that he and Anurag Kashyap may be best friends but they are also each other’s worst enemies.

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
Filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. (Image: Instagram/Vikramaditya Motwane)
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have collaborated together on several critically-acclaimed films, including Udaan, Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero, and the blockbuster Netflix series Sacred Games. However, Motwane says they have an unspoken understanding of not visiting each other's set because they are each other’s best friends but also worst enemies.

Motwane co-directed the the first season of Sacred Games with Kashyap and also was its show-runner. But since he is just the show-runner of the upcoming second season, he says he did not visit the set at all. "We are the worst of enemies. Anurag does not visit my set and I do not go to his set, because we might just kill each other. We are good when it comes to eating and drinking together or hanging out, but no set visits. It is an understanding we have," said Motwane.

Based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games’ script has been written by Varun Grover.

Kashyap is co-directing the upcoming season with Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who is shooting Sartaj Singh’s track of the popular show.

Along with the lead cast of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the new season also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey and Shobita Dhulipala in important roles. It is slated for a worldwide Netflix premiere on August 15.

