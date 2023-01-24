Best Friends Rakshit And Rishab Shetty's Vacation Pics Are Friendship Goals

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and Charlie 777 actor Rakshit Shetty have often shelled out major friendship goals. Rishab and Rakshit’s friendship bloomed when the former worked as clap boy and assistant director, during the initial days of the latter’s career. In 2016, when Rishab donned the director’s hat for the first time in the film Ricky, Rakshit was cast as the male lead. Recently, the duo jetted off to an undisclosed location along with a few of their industry friends, having a gala time in the ‘wilderness.’ Snippets of the travel destination have now grabbed the eyeballs of eagle-eyed netizens.

A series of pictures were shared by Rakshit Shetty on his official Instagram handle on January 23. Along with the happy snaps, the Kirik Party actor captioned, “The mystery in the unexplored wilderness, the serenity in the flowing water, the sound of a child’s laughter, the company of my special people. Ah, the many small delights of life.”

The photos captured the Kannada celebrities sporting beaming smiles on their faces. In the first click, actor Pramod Shetty clicked a group selfie that featured Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and his wife Pragathi Shetty, accompanied by actress Sheetal Shetty. While the 777 Charlie actor was dressed in a simple white hooded sweatshirt, his best friend Rishab donned an olive green one. Both of them sported uber-cool sunglasses and gestured with a victory sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty)

In the following pictorial slides, Rakshit Shetty was seen being playful with Rishab and Pragathi’s adorable daughter Raadya, looking at the infant affectionately. He also struck a dashing pose near a riverside, sitting on a rock. The last frame depicted the perfect boy gang picture as the three Shettys - Rakshit, Rishab, and Pramod were seen lounging on a couch, hands on each other’s shoulders, seemingly relishing the vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Kantara created ripples across the masses, Rishab Shetty has sought to take a break from work to spend some time with his family. However, his dear friend Rakshit has already bounced back to work. Rakshit’s next outing will be director Hemanth Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello.

