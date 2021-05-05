Best South Indian Films That Released in 2021 and Where to Watch Them

Starting from Master in January 2021, to the recently released Vakeel Saab, several South Indian filmmakers have been constantly providing entertainment to the fans amid the uncertainty that looms over theatre business. We are counting down our picks for the best regional films that have released this year.

Master

After getting delayed several times in the past year, Master finally released in January earlier this year. It first hit theatres and they premiered on streaming platform. Vijay’s Master can be streamed on ZEE5.

Drishyam 2

The sequel of Drishyam sees Mohanlal return as George Kutty. The movie skipped theatrical premiere and can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Priest

Mammootty plays an exorcist in The Priest. After a limited theatrical release in April, it can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Joji

Fahadh Faasil impresses with his performance in this Macbeth adaptation. Joji can be streamed on AMazon Prime Video.

Teddy

Arya and a teddy bear go on an adventurous journey to solve a medical mystery and touch upon emotional issues of the times. The movie can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Irul

Irul stars Fahadh Faasil. The three protagonists are trapped inside an old home in the hills with a mysterious woman’s corpse tied in the basement and her murderer also present in the house. It can be streamed on Netflix.

Mathil

It follows a common man, played by KS Ravikumar, as he counters a politician’s move to uproot his life. This realistic drama can be streamed on ZEE5.

Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan stars as a dynamic lawyer who does right by three women. Vakeel Saab can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

