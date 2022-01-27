'Best Story in 20 Years': Producer Dil Raju Spills Beans on Vijay's Next

Producer Dil Raju has shared the storyline of Vijay’s next film and other informative details about the movie. The fans are extremely excited that they are finally going to see such a story after 24 years. Thalapathy 66 will be a family-centric story, producer Dil Raju has revealed.

The shooting for Thalapathy66 will start in March 2022. Director Vamsi will helm the film, while Dil Raju will produce it under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dil Raju had recently said that Vijay told him that this was the best story he had heard in the last two decades.

In another interview, Raju has given some more updates on Vijay’s film.

Director Vamsi has narrated to us an excellent story. It was so much fun and excitement to hear it. “This is a film that focuses on the family story. The film will entertain as well as inform the audience on a very serious scale. “Overall, it is the film is going to be a heart-touching entertainer. The film is also a complete package of action, mass elements, and great music."

Apart from Thalapathy 66, Vijay will also star in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next. The movie is titled Beast and is all set for a theatrical release in April 2022. The details of the release date are not clear yet.

