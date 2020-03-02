Best Thing for India Right Now Should be to Stay Silent, Says Rohit Shetty on Communal Riots in Delhi

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has spoken out on violence which led to communal riots in several parts of Delhi. The director has urged the public to "stay silent" in order to avoid further chaos. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which addresses the theme of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims, Rohit was asked about how he sees the ongoing situation in the country.

While seemingly dodging the question at first, Rohit said, "It is a very serious issue and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay silent. Our officials, the government, our people are there... To talk about what's happening there is easy while laughing and doing the event here (in Mumbai), so the best thing right now for the entire India should be to stay silent."

"Everyone's been saying that the chaos is only increasing. If we stay silent, things will fall in place. There's a CM, others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You'll be petrified. I can give a lecture, people will pat my back, but right now we all should stay silent about this for a few days. Let things sort out, then we all can speak," he added.

Over the past week, parts of the Indian capital have witnessed sectarian violence in reaction to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), an act passed by the Indian Parliament last December to grant citizenship rights to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

Critics fear the act, and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), would discriminate against the country's Muslims.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite Akshay, whereas Nikitin Dheer is the antagonist. Ajay and Ranveer are reprising their characters for extended cameos in Sooryavanshi.

