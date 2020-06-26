Besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan Look Cute in This Throwback Pic

If the present generation of B-Town swears by any friendship bond, then it has to be the one shared between Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The trio have grown up together and occasionally showcase their love for each other on social media platforms.

Recently, a super adorable picture of Ananya and Suhana from an old party has been going viral on the internet. Both the star kids look ready for the shot as they pose smugly donning pink attires.

Read: Suhana Khan Turns 20, Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Pic and Sweet Birthday Wish

While the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress can be seen wearing a satin smooth pinkish purple-coloured top, Suhana wears a reddish pink sleeveless dress. Suhana’s carefully curled locks dazzle in the light as Ananya’s sleek straight hair has been left loose.

Talking of throwback pictures, Ananya had shared a beautiful old picture of the pair earlier in May this year on Suhana’s 20th birthday this year in May. The two friends were captured against the backdrop of a sunset in front of a beach.

In the caption, the Student of the Year 2 actress wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever (sic)."

In her Instagram story, Ananya had shared a couple of pictures from their childhood. While in the first photo, Suhana can be seen looking at the elder girl in awe; the other photo featured Ananya giving Suhana a little piggy back ride.

Read: Ananya Panday Relives Her Friendship with Suhana Khan in These Priceless Throwback Pics

Follow @News18Movies for more



