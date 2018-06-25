English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BET Awards: Black Panther Bags Best Movie, Jamie Foxx Disses Donald Trump
Foxx began the ceremony with a monologue, inviting Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan on stage to share his character Eric Killmonger's final words, reported a reputed site.
Image: A still from Black Panther
Los Angeles: Ryan Coogler's Black Panther won the Best Movie honour at the BET Awards, where host Jamie Foxx took a dig at US President Donald Trump on Sunday night.
Foxx began the ceremony with a monologue, inviting Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan on stage to share his character Eric Killmonger's final words, reported dailymail.co.uk.
The Creed actor, 31, joined the Academy Award winner to tell the audiences in person and at home: "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from ships because they knew death was better than bondage."
Addressing "the Black Panther in the room", Foxx said: "We don't need a president cause we've got a king, King T'Challa."
Black Panther, on the African superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, i set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, and sees T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. However, when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king and Black Panther is tested.
"The film is about our experience being African American and also being from Africa. It was about tapping into that voice we always hear that tells us to be proud of who we are," said Coogler in his acceptance speech, reported deadline.com.
The annual BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African-Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.
This year, Chadwick Boseman and Tiffany Haddish won for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.
R&B legend Anita Baker was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala, which beyond awards for entertainment and feted individuals for humanitarian acts.
Among the performers were Janelle Monae, Nicki Minaj, and Migos.
Other big winners of the evening included director Ava DuVernay, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Beyonce.
