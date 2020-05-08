Betaal Trailer: Red-Eyed Zombies From the British Era are Coming to Scare You

Viineet Kumar Singh, Ahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai are up against a cursed bunch of zombies from the British era in the new Netflix horror series, Betaal. The trailer of the show, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, has some bone chilling moments that would surely pique the interest of a horror lover.

The premise of the show is, after a haunted Betaal mountain is excavated to re-open a tunnel, a cursed two-century-old East India Company Colonel and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are unleashed on the villagers and the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department). "Hired to displace tribal villagers to make way for a new highway, officials unearth an old curse and an army of British soldier-zombies," reads Netflix's official synopsis.

Betaal has been created, directed and written by Patrick Graham, the maker of Ghoul. Graham said in a statement published by Gadgets 360, "After Ghoul, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it's about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction. The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows."

Viineet Kumar is known for his lead role in Mukkabaaz and was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh. Ahana Kumra's most prominent role was in Lipstick Under My Burkha, while her most recent project was the Voot Select series Marzi. Suchitra Pillai was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

Betaal premieres May 24 on Netflix. Watch the trailer here:

