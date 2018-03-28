English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Slogan Going on for Years, It Must Become Reality Now, Says Sharmila Tagore
The actress was in the capital for the World Education Summit and Awards 2018.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore on Tuesday said the biggest challenge for the current education system in India was the large-scale dropouts from schools in the early stages.
"Even today, some schools do not have toilets and other necessities. This is the reason why students drop out. The government's slogan of 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' has been going on for years, it must become reality now," she said.
The actress was at the "World Education Summit and Awards 2018" organised here which felicitates India's leading private and government educational institutions.
The World Education Summit is a premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education and the award recognises professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual or organisation in the area of education.
