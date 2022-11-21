'Better For Girls To Live Alone': Actress Kanishka Soni On Live-In Relationships

Diya Bati actress Kanishka Soni has said that she could relate to the story of Shraddha Walker, who was brutally murdered by her live-in partner in the national capital. The actress spoke about the abuse she faced at the hands of her live-in partner.

In a now-deleted post, the actress shared that her abusive partner promised to marry her but later hit her violently. She said she started to notice changes in her partner’s attitude, and, one day when she asked about their marriage, he hit her. This left her broken and she decided to run away with her belongings.

“I feel girls in our country go on live-in relationships as they have to spend their lives with that person. A girl will not take a big decision to be in a live-in relationship as time pass. I would like to give girls an opinion even though the atmosphere has changed. Do not decide until you know the person completely. Girls should live and better their lives," she wrote.

Kanishka Soni married herself on August 18, 2021, and posted an image on Instagram in vermilion and mangalsutra. Soni, “Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams on my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever (sic)."

