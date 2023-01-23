'Better Written Roles Today': Genelia Deshmukh On 'Another Age-Group' Roles

Actress Genelia Deshmukh is currently receiving numerous plaudits for her exceptional performance in the released film Ved. The Marathi romantic drama is helmed by Genelia’s actor-husband Ritiesh Deshmukh. Besides acting, Riteish has even donned the director’s hat for the first time in Ved. After a long sabbatical of almost 10 years, fans are quite happy to watch Genelia back on screen with her Marathi debut, produced by her as well. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 35-year-old actress revealed that she is keen to accept characters that suit her age.

Elaborating the same, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Naa actress shared, “Today I am in another age group and I want to play roles of that (age group). I feel there are better-written roles today. You could be a single mother or a married mother, you could have a love story. This age group is beautiful. I hope to have roles written in that zone.”

Released on December 30, Ved revolves around the tumultuous life of a couple. Although they were college sweethearts before getting married, the once lovey-dovey couple get embroiled in financial troubles and alleged affairs after tying the knot. While Genelia plays the role of Shravani, Ritiesh essays the character of Satya Jadhav. Their on-screen chemistry is being widely-loved by the masses. Additionally, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been roped in for a special cameo appearance as well.

According to the entertainment website Koimoi, Ved has minted 55.40 crore. The Riteish Deshmukh directorial has now become the second-highest-grossing Marathi-language film after Nagraj Manjule’s romance drama Sairat.

Speaking of Genelia, the bubbly actress charmed viewers with her frisky personality in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and Force. However, after tying the nuptial knot with Riteish on February 3, 2012, the tinsel town star left the world of glam and glitz. She shares two kids - Rahyl, 6, and Riaan, 8 with the Ek Villain actor.

In an interview with PTI, Genelia revealed that it was because of Riteish’s support that she decided to get back to films. “I love being a mum. I always think ‘What if my children are getting neglected?’ But, he always steps in and says, ‘If you’re working, I’ll be the person who sees the house, I’ll be the homemaker’. That kind of understanding and support gives me the chance to do a film,” she said.

Genelia’s last Bollywood outing was Shaad Ali’s Mister Mummy, opposite Riteish. However, the romantic comedy failed to impress the audience.

